Man charged in road rage shooting and crash that shut down a portion of I-95 in Philadelphia There’s an update on the I-95 road rage shooting and crash that shut down the highway for nearly two hours Tuesday morning. Police said the driver of the gold Oldsmobile, Jeffrey Hower, has confessed to shooting at another driver. He's charged with aggravated assault and other offenses. The driver of the second vehicle, a black pickup, was interviewed by police and has not been charged.