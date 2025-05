Lost tortoise now safely back home after being found by Pennsylvania State Trooper in Lower Salford After a long search, a runaway tortoise has finally been found. Pennsylvania State Trooper Lucious Fludd discovered the animal on a street in Lower Salford. Fortunately, its owner had their emergency information written on its shell. A neighbor told the officer the tortoise had been missing for an entire year. We're told the adventurous reptile is safely back in his own yard.