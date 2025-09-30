Lockdown lifted at New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst spans more than 20 miles and is spread out over 42,000 acres in Burlington and Ocean counties, New Jersey. Sept. 30 was also noted as a "high noise day" at the military base, according to an online calendar. Meaning personnel are testing loud munitions on the military base during training that could include mortar fire, howitzer fire and other loud explosions. It's unclear if this had anything to do with the lockdown.