Linvilla Orchards celebrating a delicious summer crop with annual Blueberry Festival If you're interested in all things blueberry, head to Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pennsylvania. That's where our Ross DiMattei spoke with Farm Manager Norm Schultz and even tasted some blueberries fresh from the plant. The festival is underway Saturday, July 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — and tickets are needed if you want to pick your own berries.