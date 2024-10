Legislation on new 76ers arena could be introduced in Philadelphia City Council today | Digital Brie There are less than 2 weeks until Election Day. Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla will introduce legislation that would permit construction to go forward on 76 Place, the proposed new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers, in Center City next to Chinatown. Jan Carabeo has your morning headlines with weather from Kate Bilo.