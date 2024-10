Legendary actor John Amos, known for Good Times and Roots, dies at 84 We learned legendary actor John Amos has died at 84. Amos starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom Good Times. It featured one of television's first Black two-parent families. Amos, born in Newark, New Jersey, earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the 1977 miniseries Roots. His son said he died of natural causes in Los Angeles back on Aug. 21.