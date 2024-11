Lanes reopen after multiple truck crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County Part of the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike was shut down for hours Tuesday morning after this multi-truck crash. All lanes are open now but traffic was backed up for miles after the nasty wreck around 8 a.m. The westbound lanes between I-95 southbound and the Bensalem interchange were closed until about 2:30 p.m. as crews worked to clear the wreck.