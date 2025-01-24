Landon Dickerson takes snaps at center in Philadelphia Eagles practice | Digital Brief As the days tick down until the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game, all eyes are on the Birds' injury report. In practice Thursday, left guard Landon Dickerson was taking snaps at center in case Cam Jurgens misses the game with a back injury. Questions also linger about quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a left knee injury in the Divisional Round game versus the Los Angeles Rams. Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Kate Bilo.