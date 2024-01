Kelly Drive flooded out as Schuylkill River reaches flood stage Kelly Drive in Philadelphian remains closed Wednesday as the Schuylkill River overflows onto the road. The flooding comes after a powerful rain storm Tuesday night dropped more than 2 inches in the city, and up to 4 inches of rain in Conshohocken. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/kelly-drive-closed-in-philadelphia-schuylkill-river-reaches-minor-flood-stage-wednesday/