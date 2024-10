Josh Shapiro joining Democratic governors on "Blue Wall" bus tour | Digital Brief Democrats are trying to shore up votes in the "blue wall" states that Donald Trump won in 2016 – and lost in 2020 – Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Gov. Josh Shapiro joins fellow Democrats Tony Evers and Gretchen Whitmer this weekend in an effort to elect Vice President Kamala Harris. Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Kate Bilo.