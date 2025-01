Jordan Markus, star of "MJ the Musical" on playing Michael Jackson: "The work really never stops" The Tony Award-winning "MJ the Musical" opens Jan. 8 at Philadelphia's Academy of Music. Jordan Markus, who stars as Michael Jackson, joins CBS News Philadelphia's Janelle Burrell along with cast member Josh Dawson to share more about the massive amount of work that went into the production, from choreography to getting familiar with Jackson's massive recording catalog.