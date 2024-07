Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief of Jewish News Syndicated, joins CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell to talk about the impacts of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and killing of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.