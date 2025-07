Investigation finds possible loophole as nitrous gas being sold in several Pennsylvania smoke shops It’s not hard to find a smoke shop these days. Many sell e-cigarettes, vape products, cigars and nitrous oxide, also known as whippets. That’s why a concerned father reached out to CBS News Philadelphia after his son became addicted to whippets. He wants to know how it’s legal to sell the drug in smoke shops. Liz Crawford reports on the possible loophole in the law.