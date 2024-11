Impacted roads, traffic and parking for 2024 Philadelphia Marathon Even if you aren't running or watching this weekend, the races could still impact you. A lot of roads will be shut down including the Ben Franklin Parkway. The 676 off-ramp at 22nd Street will be closed Saturday and Sunday. There will also be closures near the Schuylkill eastbound at Spring Garden Street and the Schuylkill westbound at Girard Avenue.