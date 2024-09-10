How Trump, Harris are preparing for presidential debate in Philadelphia Vice President Kamala Harris is already in Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday night's scheduled debate against former President Donald Trump, who's set to arrive in the city around 6:30 p.m. Janelle Burrell breaks down what the candidates have said about their preparation and Dan Snyder discusses the rules for tonight's debate. Plus we hear from David Brown, assistant dean of community and communication at Temple University, about a watch party students are attending Tuesday night.