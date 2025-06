Heat is the #1 weather-related killer︱Advice from a NEXT Weather meteorologist It's currently hot in Philadelphia , and it will stay this hot for the next couple of days. Heat index values will likely reach 110-plus at the height of Monday thanks to dewpoints in the 70s. At these temperatures, heatstroke and heat exhaustion are possible. The cumulative effect of the extreme heat from this week can also lead to additional health problems. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore explains.