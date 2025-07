Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford is reopening next week nearly 5 year after rebuilding After nearly five years of rebuilding, Hank's Place is reopening. The popular Chadds Ford eatery was forced to close in 2021 after unprecedented flood damage caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida. The restaurant was deemed a total loss. It was demolished and rebuilt from the ground up. Hank's Place will be open seven days a week starting July 15.