Hallmark's new ornaments of Jalen Hurts and Trea Turner on sale this weekend A couple of your favorite Philly sports stars could be a part of your holiday celebrations this year. You can now put Jalen Hurts and Trea Turner on your Christmas tree thanks to these new ornaments from Hallmark. The Super Bowl MVP's ornament shows Hurts getting ready to throw a pass. Turner is doing one of his signature slides into home. Both ornaments cost about $30 and they go on sale Saturday.