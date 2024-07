Gov. Josh Shapiro speaking at rally for Kamala Harris with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be in Montgomery County Monday to speak at a "Harris for President" rally, where he'll be joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Both governors are reportedly being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate. Meanwhile, Harris and Donald Trump continue to ramp up their campaigns with less than 100 days until the presidential election.