Gorgeous, sunny Sunday on tap, more fall-like high temperatures in the 60s coming this week Sunday will be another gorgeous, sunny day with highs in the upper 70s after a cooler start. A system moves through overnight that could bring a few stray showers to the Monday morning commute, and looking ahead to the rest of the week, it'll really start to feel like fall with high temperatures only making it into the 60s. Meteorologist Bill Kelly has your forecast.