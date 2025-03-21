Watch CBS News

Gloucester Township Police looking for Polo Ralph Lauren sweater thief

Gloucester Township police are looking for a person caught on tape in February, who was shoplifting from the Polo Ralph Lauren store. Detectives said the suspect pulled out a reusable blue shopping bag from their coat pocket, put almost $1,200 worth of sweaters into the bag, and then quickly left the store. If you have any information about the man seen in this video, your being asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department.
