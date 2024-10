Get pumped for the Phillies Postseason Block Party at Garage Fishtown in Philly before the NLDS Postseason baseball for the Phillies will be in full swing on Saturday. But before then, fans are coming together this Red October. Nikki DeMentri reports at the Phillies Postseason Block Party in Fishtown. We’ve been talking with fans about this series and the matchup against the New York Mets.