Get a 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show sneak peek before it opens to the public! With a tie-in to the 250th anniversary of the United States, this year's Philadelphia Flower Show is better than ever. The theme is "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening" and is full of history among the brilliant colors of flowers and gardens all expertly arranged. Before it's open to the general public, Jan Carabeo has a sneak peek and chats with the Philadelphia Horticultural Society about this long-running annual event kicking off for the 197th time.