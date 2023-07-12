Watch CBS News

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 25: Lisa Carlin

With the 2023 Women's World Cup on the horizon, Pat Gallen is joined by CBS Sports Golazo network's Lisa Carlin. The pair discuss the US Women's team's hopes, the Philadelphia Union and the Philly native's show on the all-soccer network.
