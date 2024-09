Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod launching "Next Man Up" program at 2nd city school He might have moved on to the Cleveland Browns, but Rodney McLeod Jr. and wife Erika McLeod are still very active in the community. Their Change Our Future Foundation's program, "Next Man Up," has been in place at Parkway Northwest High School and is now going to launch at Furness High School. McLeod joined CBS News Philadelphia live with more on the announcement.