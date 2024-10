Former One Direction member Liam Payne mourned by fans, friends and family Tributes are pouring in following the death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. Fans have built a vigil outside the hotel where he was staying in Buenos Aires where authorities say he fell from a balcony. Police say they found Clonazepam, energy supplements and other over-the-counter drugs in the 31-year-old hotel room. Fans across the world are heartbroken.