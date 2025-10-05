Former Eagles QB Mark Sanchez arrested after being hospitalized in Indianapolis | Digital Brief Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested on multiple charges after being hospitalized following an incident in Indianapolis early Saturday morning, police said. The 38-year-old Sanchez was arrested at a local hospital on suspicion of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all misdemeanors, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted to social media. Jan Carabeo has your latest news headlines with weather from Meteorologist Grant Gilmore.