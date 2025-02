Forever 21 closing last two Philadelphia stores; 36 workers will be laid off Clothing store "Forever 21" won't be around in Philadelphia for much longer. The company filed paperwork with the state saying it plans to close its two stores in the city. They're at the Fashion District in Center City and the Franklin Mall in Northeast Philly. According to the company, 36 workers will lose their jobs when the stores shut down in late April or early May.