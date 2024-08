FDA approves Pfizer And Moderna's new COVID vaccine shots for fall 2024 With the upcoming fall season comes updated COVID-19 shots, U.S. regulators have just approved new vaccines designed to closely target the recent virus strains. Pfizer and Moderna are set to begin shipping millions of doses. A third U.S. manufacturer, Novavax, will ship its version a little later. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommended this fall's shots for everyone 6 months and older.