Families ask questions after 2 dead, 2 injured in fatal car crash in Toms River, New Jersey A Rowan University senior and her 23-year-old boyfriend were killed over the weekend in a car crash in Toms River. Her twin sister, a Temple University senior, survived the crash but remains hospitalized, as does her 19-year-old boyfriend. Prosecutors said an unlicensed teen was driving over 100 miles per hour, causing the accident at Routes 166 and 37 in Toms River. Nikki DeMentri reports more from Ocean County, New Jersey.