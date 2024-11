Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland welcomes new pygmy hippo Haggis A brand new pygmy hippo calf was just born and of course, she's already a social media star. Meet Haggis. She was born on Oct. 30 at Scotland's Edinburgh Zoo. The pint-sized calf is being closely monitored and zoo staff says she already has a big personality. Pygmy hippos are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa and are an endangered species.