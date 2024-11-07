Drought, dry leaves fuel two wildfires in New Jersey Dry conditions after a record-breaking lack of rainfall are posing high fire danger in New Jersey, where crews are battling two wildfires – a 75-acre blaze in Voorhees and Evesham townships and a 300-acre major wildfire in Jackson Township, Ocean County. Brandon Goldner reports on the Bethany Run wildfire and Ryan Hughes has the latest on the Shotgun Wildfire. Plus, NEXT Weather Meteorologist Grant Gilmore explains more on the fire weather conditions and moderate to extreme levels of drought in the area.