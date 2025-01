Drive-by birthday parade for Lily in Pipersville, Pennsylvania One Bucks County community is showing support in a big way rallying behind a seventh grader after her recent terminal cancer diagnosis. Lily Tomlinson's 13th birthday is next month and with help from the Pennsylvania State Police and her Pipersville community, they organized a drive-by birthday event. Dozens of vehicles paraded down her street with banners and balloons showing their support for Lily and her family.