Donald Trump returns to X for audio chat with Elon Musk amid campaign hack concerns As the FBI investigates whether hackers were going after the Trump and Harris campaigns with phishing schemes, Trump returned to his once-favorite social media platform, now known as X. He took part in an X Spaces audio chat with Elon Musk, the platform's owner, and addressed the recent assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania as well as the Harris campaign. On the Democratic side, Tim Walz is set to begin a multi-state fundraising blitz starting on Tuesday in Los Angeles, less than a week out from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.