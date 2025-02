DeVonta Smith grew up near New Orleans. Now, he could win the Super Bowl in his home state. Long before DeVonta Smith was a star wide receiver in the NFL, he was a five-star recruit as a high school football player in Louisiana. Smith grew up in Amite City, about 73 miles from New Orleans, where the Eagles wideout and the rest of the Birds will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.