Deptford Township chlorine leak fixed, shelter-in-place order was lifted A precautionary shelter-in-place order was lifted for people in Deptford Township after a chlorine leak at a municipal facility this afternoon. The Deptford Fire Department and the Gloucester County Hazmat Team responded to the scene along South Delsea Drive, where they said a chlorine cylinder was leaking. Crews then worked to mitigate vapors and continued to monitor the air in the area.