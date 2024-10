Danelo Cavalcante's prison escape in Chester County costs him right to appeal life sentence The man who led law enforcement on a 14-day manhunt in Chester County last year was denied an appeal. The state superior court said Danelo Cavalcante forfeited his appellate rights when he scaled the wall in a prison exercise yard and escaped. Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend in 2021.