Cucumbers recalled due to salmonella; 18 people infected have been hospitalized Cucumbers distributed to more than two dozen states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York are being recalled after 68 people reported getting sick with salmonella. SunFed produce announced on Wednesday. The cucumbers were sent to food service and retail outlets between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26. 18 of the infected people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.