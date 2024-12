Counterfeit Pennsylvania inspection stickers seized; shipped from Israel headed to Philadelphia U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced they recently seized around 22,000 counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers shipped from Israel. They were headed for an address in Philadelphia. If the stickers were genuine, they would have been worth more than $1.4 million. No arrests have been announced. Using fake inspection stickers could lead to a $500 fine and possible jail time.