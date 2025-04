Closed roads in Vineland, New Jersey now back open near wildfire in Cumberland County Despite the warm weather, fire crews are making headway on a wildfire burning in Vineland... Earlier Saturday afternoon, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire had grown to 1,200 acres but was 75% contained. It sparked around 3 p.m. on Friday. All closed roads near the fire are now back open and no buildings are currently threatened. The cause is still under investigation.