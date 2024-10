City hearing on LGBTQIA+ disparities in Philadelphia At City Council on Tuesday, an urgent call to improve lives for LGBTQIA+ Philadelphians. Councilwoman Rue Landau led the hearing. She is the first openly gay member of city council. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community testified about their struggles to get healthcare and employment. This was the first time the legislative oversight committee held a hearing on LGBTQIA+ issues.