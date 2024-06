Cindy Warren speaks following arrest in 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland's death Investigative reporter Joe Holden spoke to Cindy Warren following her arrest in connection to the death of 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland. Prosecutors said Warren tortured and starved her boyfriend's daughter, ultimately leading to the girl's death. Hear what Warren had to say regarding the horrific accusations, including one alleging she chained the girl to an air hockey table.