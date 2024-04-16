Chestnut Hill principal one of 7 Lindback Award winners, using $20K grant to help revamp school Jenks Academy for the Arts and Sciences Principal Corinne Scioli can be found outside school every morning greeting her students with a smile and a hug. She's also one of seven administrators winning this year's Lindback Award, which also comes with a $20,000 stipend for her school. Scioli says the money will go toward creating a multipurpose room that can serve the neighborhood. Wakisha Bailey introduces you to this award-winning educator. Next month, 60 teachers will receive a $3,500 stipend from the Lindback Awards.