Capital Health shuts down East Trenton campus because of building issues, diverts patients Capital Health is shutting down its campus at Bert and Hamilton avenues in Trenton, New Jersey — the former St. Francis Medical Center — because of structural issues in an adjoining building. As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, patients requiring emergency or acute care will be diverted to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center-Hopewell in Pennington, Capital said.