Burglar breaks into Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia A beloved South Philly bakery is hit by a burglar, now police need help finding him. Termini Brothers shared this surveillance video. You can see the man prying open the door to the bakery on Packer Avenue late Thursday night. After he got in, he rifled through some equipment and drawers. Workers spent the morning cleaning up the store before they opened again a few hours later.