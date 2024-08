Bug Fest celebrates insects — including these creepy crawlies Jim Donovan and Natasha Brown meet a Madagascar hissing cockroach, a desert millipede, a rose-haired tarantula and a vinegaroon, an arachnid that shoots out vinegar. Anwar Abdul-Qawi of the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University visited our studio to chat more about Bug Fest coming up - you can check out Bug Fest on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.