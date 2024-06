Bryson Stott says Phillies are "loving" their time abroad for London Series As they get ready for Saturday's game in London against the Mets, the Phillies have seen some sights around the U.K.'s capital city and coach Rob Thomson even partied with some fans at the Philly-themed Passyunk Avenue bar in London. Ross DiMattei catches you up on all the Phillies excitement across the pond so far.