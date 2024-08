Broadway classic "Les Miserables" takes center stage in Philadelphia with homegrown director Les Miserables has been seen by more than 130 million people in 53 countries and now it's available right here in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music. The show's resident director, Brendan Stackhouse is a Bucks County native. Stackhouse and Preston Truman, who plays Javert, join CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan live.