Big Brother season 26, 2-night premiere on CBS News Philadelphia and Paramount+ Big Brother fans, get ready. The hit reality series kicks off its 26th season Wednesday night with a special two-night premiere event. Host Julie Chen Moonves has the first look at the 16 new house guests and this summer’s theme is “Big Brother Artificial Intelligence.” The two-night premiere starts at 9 p.m. on CBS News Philadelphia and streaming on Paramount+.