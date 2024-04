Biden meeting with G7 leaders after Iran attacks Israel with missiles, drones President Biden will meet with G7 leaders Sunday to coordinate a response to Iran's attack on Israel, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker continues her push to clean up the city as part of her 100 day action plan, and a golfer playing at a Montgomery County golf course died after a tree fell on his cart this weekend. These news headlines and more from CBS News Philadelphia for Sunday, April 14, 2024.